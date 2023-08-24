No burn ban yet for Allen County

Allen County isn’t currently at risk of fire danger, but an extended stretch of hot, dry weather has prompted Woodson County officials to enact a burn ban, effective immediately.

Jason Trego, Allen County Emergency Management director, said he is more concerned about the safety of firefighters who might be called to fight a variety of fires, including grass fires, while temperatures are near or above 100 degrees.

Many residents continue to clean up after a July 14 storm by burning piles of downed tree limbs and brush. Farmers who conduct controlled burning have not had problems with fires spreading outside the designated area, Trego said. Most call the county dispatch center to report their plans.