No time for complacency

Rebecca Johnson took the helm as director of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department in April of last year. She hasn’t had much time to sit back and reflect on the road traveled.

Nine months into her tenure, she, along with all of us, had her world turned upside down with the COVID-19 pandemic. All of a sudden, nothing would ever really be the same.

Five months later, as the country opens back up and our daily lives resemble more and more how they used to be, her recommendations to the residents of southeast Kansas remain, in many ways, the same: “This virus hasn’t gone away. We can’t emphasize enough that you need to take responsibility for yourself and your loved ones. I’m concerned, but I also have faith that our community will make good choices.”