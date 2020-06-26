Menu Search Log in

Now anyone in USD 257 can get a free meal

USD 257 has received a grant allowing the district to expand its summer meals program to anyone, regardless of their age. The expanded program starts Monday.

June 26, 2020 - 3:00 PM

USD 257 food service cooks Jordan Whitsell and Natasha Radley prepare meals for the Summer Meals Program. A grant will allow the district to feed anyone in the district, regardless of age, starting Monday. Meal pickups are on Mondays and Wednesdays. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Starting Monday, anyone in USD 257 can pick up five days worth of free breakfast and lunch meals until Aug. 6.

The goal is to make sure everyone in the district has access to healthy meals, and to encourage families to eat together this summer.

The district received $8,609 in “Feeding Kansas Kids During COVID” grant money from the Kansas Health Foundation and Sunflower Foundation. The grant allows the district to expand its summer meals program to everyone — no matter their age.

