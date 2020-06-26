Now anyone in USD 257 can get a free meal

Starting Monday, anyone in USD 257 can pick up five days worth of free breakfast and lunch meals until Aug. 6.

The goal is to make sure everyone in the district has access to healthy meals, and to encourage families to eat together this summer.

The district received $8,609 in “Feeding Kansas Kids During COVID” grant money from the Kansas Health Foundation and Sunflower Foundation. The grant allows the district to expand its summer meals program to everyone — no matter their age.