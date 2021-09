The status of an empty nursing home/residential care facility on North Walnut Street is once again on the Iola City Council’s radar.

Becky Nilges, who lives a few blocks north of the old Iola Nursing Center, has requested the city do more to take steps to ensure the facility is either improved or, her preference, have it demolished.

“It’s just sat there for years, and they haven’t done anything to it,” Nilges told the Register.