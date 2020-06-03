On a demolition mission

Crews began tearing down Tuesday the old USD 257 operations building, in order to make way for an expanded science building at Iola High School.
The building also housed the district’s superintendent’s office until the central office was ultimately moved to North Washington Avenue. It originally served as an industrial arts building and band room.
The commotion drew the attention of several passersby, some of whom pulled up lawn chairs to watch the demolition unfold.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives