On a demolition mission

Crews began tearing down Tuesday the old USD 257 operations building, in order to make way for an expanded science building at Iola High School.

The building also housed the district’s superintendent’s office until the central office was ultimately moved to North Washington Avenue. It originally served as an industrial arts building and band room.

Former USD 257 administrators Don Bain and Richard Chase were among the onlookers as demolition begin of the district’s old operations building Tuesday.

The commotion drew the attention of several passersby, some of whom pulled up lawn chairs to watch the demolition unfold.