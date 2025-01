Construction crews dig in for an access road along with a new maintenance building at Allen Community College. Trustees gave approval to start work earlier this month. The project will build a maintenance facility for $3.6 million and a separate facility for Career and Technical Education programs, at a total cost not to exceed $12 million. Construction crews dig in for an access road along with a new maintenance building at Allen Community College. Trustees gave approval to start work earlier this month. The project will build a maintenance facility for $3.6 million and a separate facility for Career and Technical Education programs, at a total cost not to exceed $12 million. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register