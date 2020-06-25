City pushes back pool opening

City leaders are pushing back their plans to open the Iola Municipal Pool, at least a week.
Interim Iola City Administrator Corey Schinstock announced this morning the delay, citing a recent rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allen County.
“With five cases in Allen County, I just don’t feel comfortable opening the pool at this time,” Schinstock said.
