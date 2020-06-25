Menu Search Log in

City pushes back pool opening

The Iola Municipal Pool had slated to open Monday, but officials are holding off, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tentative plans are to open the pool on July 6, unless the number of coronavirus patients rises locally.

June 25, 2020 - 10:14 AM

Iola Recreation Director Jason Bauer, right, sets up a vacuum pump this week to clean the Iola Municipal Pool, which had been slated to reopen Monday. City officials announced today they are going to push back the opening, because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Allen County. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

City leaders are pushing back their plans to open the Iola Municipal Pool, at least a week.

Interim Iola City Administrator Corey Schinstock announced this morning the delay, citing a recent rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allen County.

“With five cases in Allen County, I just don’t feel comfortable opening the pool at this time,” Schinstock said.

