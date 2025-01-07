Outgoing officials bid adieu

Allen County Commissioners recognized the service of three outgoing officials during their Tuesday morning meeting. Commissioner Bruce Symes, Sheriff Bryan Murphy, and County Attorney Jerry Hathaway were each given a plaque and commended for years of dedicated service.

“Between the three of them, they’ve served the county for over 50 years,” said county counselor Bob Johnson. Hathaway served as county attorney for 20 years; Murphy as sheriff for 26 years; and Symes as commissioner for six years.

“As a fellow lawyer, Jerry has brought a lot of professionalism to the county and really does a fine job,” said Johnson. “On behalf of the legal community and commissioners, I’d like to personally thank Jerry for his many years of service.”

Commissioner David Lee presented Symes and Murphy with their plaques. “May your legacy of dedication, vision, and tireless commitment to the betterment of our community inspire generations to come,” he said.

The swearing-in of new county officials will take place at 8:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, in the courtroom. County Clerk Shannon Patterson announced that a retirement reception for Hathaway will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, in the downstairs assembly room at the courthouse. Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder seeks approval for the renewal of Humboldt’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

IN OTHER NEWS, Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder sought support from commissioners for the renewal of Humboldt’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program (NRP). The program is renewed every three years and offers a tax rebate to property owners who make improvements, such as new structures or remodeling efforts, to their properties.

“I’m here to get a signature on an interlocal agreement,” explained Herder. The agreement requires signatures from Allen County, the City of Humboldt, USD 258, and Allen Community College. “Once I get those four signatures, I will send it all to the attorney general for them to review to make sure we administered it correctly,” he added. The commissioners approved supporting the renewal of the program, as well as the renewal of LaHarpe’s NRP.

Herder also announced a new museum will be opening soon on the Humboldt square.

A ribbon cutting for the Whitetails and Wildlife Museum is at noon, Jan. 16. The museum was created by Humboldt native Max Rickerson.

The museum will consist of trophy specimens that Rickerson, an avid hunter, has mounted. Herder said the exhibits resemble the animals’ natural habitats. The museum will also offer youth education and training in hunting and preservation techniques, according to Herder.

“He (Rickerson) has already made the arrangements to create a foundation to perpetuate it and have a board,” Herder said of the museum. “It will be under the leadership of the Humboldt Historical Society.”