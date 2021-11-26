 | Fri, Nov 26, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Over the river and through the woods…

Register readers share their Thanksgiving plans.

Local News

November 26, 2021 - 9:35 AM

Marmaton Valley Elementary School first-graders who colored turkeys for Thanksgiving are, front row from left, Willow Bina-Goldsby, Emmett Cole, Jerrica Curl, Isabella Maley, Enich Clay, Liam Blevins, Zariah Gibson-Maley, Tobius Eisenbrandt, Bryton Roberts, Seriena Sander and Corienna Craft; second row from left, Lainey Taylor, Eligh Clay, Brynleigh Borth, Lucas Owens, Lyndee Smith, Octavius Haynes, Olivia Barker, Carter Cole, Riley Tynon, Ainsley Carr, Faith Stinnett and Damon Kumalae. Not pictured is Eli Griffith. The students of Lisa Cloud are holding their artwork, while that of the students of teacher Heather Wools is interspersed displayed the gallery below. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Roy and Pam Holland are enjoying their Thanksgiving holiday by the peaceful Neosho River watching the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. “the state up north.” (“We don’t say the ‘M’ word!) “GO BUCKS!”

*****

Nikolas Kinder spent Thanksgiving with his mother in Kincaid and then in Tonganoxie with his fiancé and her aunt and uncle. “Usually, the day is spent with my grandparents,” Nikolas said, “but due to my grandfather’s ongoing health issues, they opted not to have a big Thanksgiving,” he said. 

Related
November 25, 2020
June 16, 2020
November 21, 2018
November 17, 2016
Most Popular