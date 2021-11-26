Over the river and through the woods…

Roy and Pam Holland are enjoying their Thanksgiving holiday by the peaceful Neosho River watching the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. “the state up north.” (“We don’t say the ‘M’ word!) “GO BUCKS!”

*****

Nikolas Kinder spent Thanksgiving with his mother in Kincaid and then in Tonganoxie with his fiancé and her aunt and uncle. “Usually, the day is spent with my grandparents,” Nikolas said, “but due to my grandfather’s ongoing health issues, they opted not to have a big Thanksgiving,” he said.