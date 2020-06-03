Menu Search Log in

Pair face charges after house shooting

Two men are accused of attempted murder after Iola police discovered a house riddled with bullet holes. The incident apparently occurred early last week, but was not reported to authorities until Sunday.

By

Local News

June 3, 2020 - 10:54 AM

Glenn Riddle, left, and Orion Nicholas are in custody after they were accused of firing a handgun into an Iola house last week. Photo by Allen County Sheriff's Department

A pair of suspects are in jail for attempted murder following a May 26 incident in which several gunshots were fired at a house in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.

Iola Police Chief Jared Warner announced Tuesday Orion Nicholas, 20, LaHarpe, and Glenn Riddle, 20, Iola were arrested Monday after the incident was reported to authorities.

Officers received information about the gunshots on Sunday, Warner said. 

Related
April 2, 2020
March 31, 2020
March 11, 2020
October 4, 2018
Trending