Pair face charges after house shooting

A pair of suspects are in jail for attempted murder following a May 26 incident in which several gunshots were fired at a house in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.

Iola Police Chief Jared Warner announced Tuesday Orion Nicholas, 20, LaHarpe, and Glenn Riddle, 20, Iola were arrested Monday after the incident was reported to authorities.

Officers received information about the gunshots on Sunday, Warner said.