 | Tue, Sep 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Parents debate masks; no changes by board

Another public meeting Monday led to another emotional debate among parents on both sides of the issue regarding mask mandates and schools. At the end of the discussion, Iola school board members kept the existing policy in place, which will trigger a mask mandate if COVID infection rates rise above certain levels.

By

Local News

September 14, 2021 - 10:53 AM

Rachel Haigler speaks Monday in front of Iola-USD 257 Board of Education members about the district's COVID-19 protocols. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A group of concerned parents and others returned to the Iola school district’s board meeting Monday to discuss mask mandates and new COVID protocols, offering passionate and occasionally heated arguments on the matter.

It’s a scene playing out again and again, locally as well as across the state and nation, illustrating the bitter divide over educating students as the delta variant continues to cause a surge in illness.

Indeed, Monday’s meeting included passionate speeches, with two mothers storming out of the meeting after they’d had their say.

Related
September 3, 2021
August 24, 2021
August 11, 2021
October 13, 2020
Most Popular