Parents debate masks; no changes by board

A group of concerned parents and others returned to the Iola school district’s board meeting Monday to discuss mask mandates and new COVID protocols, offering passionate and occasionally heated arguments on the matter.

It’s a scene playing out again and again, locally as well as across the state and nation, illustrating the bitter divide over educating students as the delta variant continues to cause a surge in illness.

Indeed, Monday’s meeting included passionate speeches, with two mothers storming out of the meeting after they’d had their say.