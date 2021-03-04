Piano duo, dinosaurs headed this way

Two family-friendly shows are coming to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center this month.
First is Ryan & Ryan, a father-son piano duo, at 7 p.m. on March 13 with their show, “Kickin’ the Clouds Away.”
A week later, on March 20, Lightwire Theater presents Dino Light! It’s a glow-in-the-dark dinosaur adventure story, with performances at 2 and 7 p.m.
Because of seating restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets for either show are available only by calling the Bowlus at 620-365-4765.
The Bowlus follows pandemic procedures, which include wearing masks and social distancing.
Kickin’ the Clouds Away
First up is the piano duo from Tulsa, Okla.
Father Donald is a native of Trinidad & Tobago who came to the U.S. to study music. He’s been inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and has been recognized as one of the most accomplished pianists in the world as a Steinway Artist.
Son Barron has been performing since he was 4, and has been a featured soloist at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, among others.
The two teamed up to create new music and give fresh interpretations of old. They perform classical, jazz, ragtime and funk.
They’re also music educators. Each has performed or spoken to students at all grade levels, and they use music as a motivational tool.
Dino Light!
Don’t be afraid of the dark. Lightwire Theater uses a type of glow-in-the-dark technology to bring stories to life.
The group came to the world’s attention through television, when they became semi-finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and won Tru TV’s “Fake Off.”
Co-creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp met in New York City as Broadway dancers. They found a product called “el wire” and began to experiment with puppetry-based neon creatures.
The creatures are created with all sorts of interesting and recyclable items, including aluminum rods, election signs, skateboard wheels, dryer ducting, plumping supplies, fishing poles, duct tape, zip ties and backpacks.
They’re based in New Orleans.
The show, Dino Light!, was formerly known as Darwin the Dinosaur and earned the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant.
It’s a feature-length theatrical production with an original storyline.
It tells the story of a famous scientist with magic powers, who brings a friendly dinosaur to life. The dinosaur wanders away from home and discovers a world full of creatures “that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love.”