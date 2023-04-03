Pinwills aplenty spotlight child abuse prevention

HUMBOLDT — During the month of April, you’ll see blue pinwheels sprout across the region.

It’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, and area organizations will “plant” the pinwheels as a reminder to protect children.

On Friday, representatives of the Kansas Children’s Service League traveled to The Growing Place in Humboldt. It was the first time the preschool has been involved with the effort. Alisha Turner with the Children’s Service League said it’s a good age group to target efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect.