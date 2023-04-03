 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Pinwills aplenty spotlight child abuse prevention

Preschoolers helped advocates "plant" scores of pinwheels a reminder to protect children. The pinwheels will be displayed throughout the community as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, which runs through April.

Local News

April 3, 2023 - 2:29 PM

From left, Scarlett Sinclair, Kinleigh Stirewalt and Nova Eaton get help planting pinwheels from The Growing Place staff member Maggie Stevenson Friday in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — During the month of April, you’ll see blue pinwheels sprout across the region.

It’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, and area organizations will “plant” the pinwheels as a reminder to protect children. 

On Friday, representatives of the Kansas Children’s Service League traveled to The Growing Place in Humboldt. It was the first time the preschool has been involved with the effort. Alisha Turner with the Children’s Service League said it’s a good age group to target efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect.

