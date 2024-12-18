Play the savings game

The City of Iola and Humanity House are partnering for a contest where all the participants can win. The goal is to learn how to make your home more energy efficient and save money on utility bills.

Gregg Hutton, code enforcement director for the city, will teach a Utility Usage Reduction Class at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and at noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Humanity House, 110 East St.

Each family that attends the class will receive a free weatherization kit. Hutton will discuss practical tips and tricks to reduce energy use, lower utility costs, identify common sources of heat loss and make your home more energy efficient. Participants also can learn about community resources and assistance programs.

Families will get the chance to put their new skills to good use. The family that reduces their utility usage by the greatest percentage each month — February, March and April — will have that month’s utility bill paid, up to $250.

Space in each class is limited. To sign up and reserve a weatherization kit, call 620-380-6664.