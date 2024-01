“Poverty is defined as a lack of resources, not just money,” says Barbara Button, Humanity House executive director.

An upcoming class offered by Humanity House will help define what poverty is and better educate people on how to understand it.

Georgia Masterson will lead the class titled “Bridges Out of Poverty” on March 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center in Iola.