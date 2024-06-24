Power outage blamed on Evergy

It could have been worse, as in longer or later in the day.

Even so, the late-morning power outage in Iola and nearby areas had residents anxious about how long it would last.

Turns out, less than an hour, due to an issue with energy provider Evergy, coupled with “glitches,” at the Bassett substation south of town, according to Corey Schinstock, Iola assistant administrator.

Humboldt experienced “a lot of flickering,” but no loss of power, said Cole Herder, Humboldt administrator.

About the time you could justify raiding the refrigerator, the power came back on. A mixed blessing.