PrairieLand facility hits roadblock

Crews have run into a roadblock of sorts as construction continues for the new PrairieLand Partners facility at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road.

According to Store Manager Dale Lalman, potential changes must be explored for the facility to pass the fire code inspection.

At present, water pressure is inadequate to address the fire suppression needed for a facility that size. Not wanting to go into details on how they are addressing the issue, Lalman noted they are working on getting it fixed.

Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock said the large size of the facility is the main culprit. “Anytime you need that size of fire suppression, you likely need a pump and holding tank,” he explained. “What their system demands is a lot more than we can provide.”

Other complicating factors are that the elevation of the John Deere dealership is higher than that of the water tower and it’s relatively close to the water tower. Schinstock said the closeness of the facility in relation to the city’s water tower — three-quarters of a mile — is a problem.

“The closer you are located to a water tower, the worse the pressure,” he said.

Fire Chief Corey Isbell noted a fire inspection will not be conducted until construction is completed.

“They (PrairieLand) reached out to us to ask about provisions they could make to meet the requirements with the water flow issues,” he said. “I believe they are working on the problem and should still be on track.” Construction continues on the new PrairieLand Partners facility. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

CONSTRUCTION of the facility remains on schedule. The 25-acre site will be home to the estimated $14 million John Deere farm implement dealership. The new facility will be a massive 64,000 square feet.

“The cranes have been installed in the shop and most of the doors are on,” said Lalman. “It’s been going really well.” Work on the parking will finish this week and sheet rock will begin to be installed.

Next, the electrical will go in which Lalman says will be a “huge project.” Some other upcoming major projects include the installation of a computer and security system, as well as a complete HVAC system, and setting up racks and shelving.

“We are really pleased with how the project is coming along and appreciate the support of the community,” Lalman noted.