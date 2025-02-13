PrairieLand open for business

Though they’re still moving in inventory, store manager Dale Lalman says the new PrairieLand facility is open for business.

The 25-acre site at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road is home to the estimated $14 million John Deere farm implement dealership.

The new facility is a massive 64,000 square feet. Ground was broken for the project in December 2023 and by June 2024, significant progress had been made on the construction (pictured at left). Fast forward to Thursday, the empty space now looks more like a store. Many items are in stock and employees are on-hand to assist.