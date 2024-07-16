Preschools, USD 257 seek grant

Iola schools and preschools hope to find new ways to join forces. USD 257 and the owners of local daycares Grow at Eden and Munchkinland and More will apply for a $175,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation.

Exactly what that partnership will look like is still being evaluated, said Jenna Higginbotham, preschool coordinator for the school district. She attended Monday’s school board meeting along with Grow at Eden owner Kandy Rushing and Munchkinland owner Megan McKarnin to seek the board’s blessing to apply for the grant.

The goal is to find a way to sustain childcare by offering some type of benefit for employees. Higginbotham outlined ideas for using the money: Perhaps the district could employ preschool staff for the centers, or purchase supplies and materials. Perhaps the district could set aside childcare slots as a benefit to teachers and school employees.

The grant is for short-term operational needs, Rushing explained to board members, and funds would be dispersed in September.

“This is a great opportunity to work with community centers to sustain child care,” Rushing said. “We all have to pitch together and I think that’s what we’re all willing to do.”

IN OTHER news, the school board: Bowlus Fine Arts Center Director Dan Kays, left, introduces Ken McWhirter as the newest member of the Bowlus commission. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Approved former Marmaton Valley superintendent Ken McWirter to fill a vacancy on the Bowlus commission.

Took care of a number of “housekeeping” issues such as committee appointments, approving the calendar and scheduling board meetings. In general, the board meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday. The board will meet once a month in July when it is moved to the third Monday, and only on the second Monday in March and December. The board will move its Monday meetings to Tuesday when school is not in session; that applies in February, April and May.

The board agreed to exceed the revenue neutral rate, the amount of taxes that need to be raised based on the previous year’s spending. The board will discuss the budget on Aug. 12 and have hearings on Sept. 9.

Classes begin Aug. 14 for kindergarten through sixth grade and ninth grade, and on Aug. 15 for preschool, seventh and eighth grade, and tenth through twelfth grade. Students will be dismissed before winter break on Dec. 20 and return Jan. 6. Students won’t have school March 13 ahead of spring break and return March 24. Graduation is May 10. Classes end May 15.

The board also agreed to increase substitute teacher pay to $120, up from $115 last year.

Approved the negotiated agreement with the teachers’ union, which also approved the agreement earlier Monday. Retiring teachers’ union president Laura Cauliouet-Weiner introduced Iola High School history teacher Travis Hermstein, who will succeed her in that role.

Approved a change in technology fees.

Were reminded that BNIM, the development firm hoping to renovate former elementary school buildings into housing, is expected to learn Friday if they were successful in obtaining state tax credits that will be essential to the project.