 | Tue, Jan 25, 2022
Principals call for easing mask rules

Principals at Iola's schools asked school board members to reduce a policy requiring face mask be worn for two weeks after COVID-19 infection rates reach 4%. No action was taken Monday.

January 25, 2022 - 10:35 AM

USD 257 Board of Education member Mandey Coltrane, left, listens as board member Jennifer Taylor reads a proposal to purchase furniture for the new Iola Elementary School. Read more coverage of the meeting online at www.iolaregister.com and in Wednesday’s edition. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

All of the Iola school principals agree: Their students and staff aren’t happy to return to face masks due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

The principals asked the school board to consider reducing a policy that requires face masks to be worn for at least two weeks when the number of infections in a building reaches 4%. 

Currently, all schools except Jefferson Elementary School are under a face mask requirement after cases exceeded that 4% threshold last week. Iola Middle School’s mask requirement will end Friday.

