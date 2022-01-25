Principals call for easing mask rules

All of the Iola school principals agree: Their students and staff aren’t happy to return to face masks due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

The principals asked the school board to consider reducing a policy that requires face masks to be worn for at least two weeks when the number of infections in a building reaches 4%.

Currently, all schools except Jefferson Elementary School are under a face mask requirement after cases exceeded that 4% threshold last week. Iola Middle School’s mask requirement will end Friday.