Printers move business to home base

Though things may look in disarray, Steve and Gail Norman, owners of Normans Printing, want people to know they are “downsizing,” and not going out of business.

The Normans have until the first of May to vacate their longtime headquarters at 214 N. Jefferson. They’ve sold the 79-year-old metal building to the Resource Center for Independent Living.

As for their printing business, it will be moved to their home at 10 N. Holiday Ln.

Steve’s “man cave” and Gail’s art haven in their converted garage will be sacrificed for the change.