Program geared to help veterans readjust to civilian life

A training session for veterans or their families struggling to readjust to life once their military service is complete is set for 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Iola Community Theatre Warehouse, 203 S. Jefferson Ave.

Josiah D’Albini, an Iola City Council member and an event organizer, noted military veterans often have trouble getting reacclimated to civilian life because of how military life is structured.

“This training will help them through that transition,” he said.