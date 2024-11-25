Program offers help for utilities

With cooler temperatures rolling in, the City of Iola wants people to know they can help their neighbors keep their house warm this winter.

“If you choose, you can round up your utility payment to the nearest $1, $5, or $10 and it can go towards someone who needs assistance with their bill,” explained City Clerk Roxanne Hutton.

The City of Iola Clerk’s office is working in collaboration with Humanity House, Wesley United Methodist Church, Presbyterian Church, and the Family Resource Center to continue the Community Utility Relief Bank (CURB) fund. The program is dedicated to assisting local families with their utility bills during times of financial hardship.

Hutton noted that contributions towards the CURB program directly support neighbors in need by being applied to their utility bill when they are having difficulty paying.

“We decided to get the word out, along with Humanity House,” said Hutton. She estimates that CURB has been in use for around seven years. “When it first started, it had a big push,” she said. “It has kind of tapered off a bit so we just want to remind people of it.”

Those who wish to contribute can do so by either rounding their utility bill up to the next dollar, or by donating a specific amount each month. “We made note of this on this month’s bill that went out last week,” said Hutton. She anticipates sending reminders of the program with utility bills for the next couple months. Donations currently cannot be made online, but can be noted on your paper bill when paying.

CURB is a year-long program and is not just active during winter months, noted Hutton. To join in the effort, contact the Iola City Utility Office at 620-365-4910, or visit them at 2 W. Jackson Ave., in Iola.