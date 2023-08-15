Property taxes down a tad for Iola schools

The Iola school district expects to slightly drop its tax rate in the coming fiscal year, thanks to stable enrollment and increased valuation.

The board set a budget hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. They will also have a hearing on the revenue neutral rate, which is what it would take to generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year using the current assessed valuation.

Superintendent Stacey Fager discussed the proposed budget with board members on Monday evening.