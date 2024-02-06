 | Tue, Feb 06, 2024
Property values rise again

Some Allen County property values are rising by as much as 25%. Property owners can expect to see valuations arrive soon after April 1.

By

Local News

February 6, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Allen County Appraiser Jami Clark explained property valuation increases to the county commission Tuesday morning. Clark expects residential property valuations to increase 10-25 percent this year. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Allen County residents can expect to see a potential 10-25 percent increase in property valuations this year, according to Allen County Appraiser Jami Clark. 

“That doesn’t mean every single property,” Clark clarified to county commissioners Tuesday morning. “We might come across a property that we think can hold its current valuation.”

The appraiser’s office will send valuations out April 1. Clark noted that properties sometimes get undervalued or overvalued. “It goes both ways,” she said. “It is not as often to be overvalued.” Giving an example, she noted that one house valued at $263,000 recently sold for $260,000. “So, we were within 10%, but we were $3,000 over,” she said. In contrast, a house was valued at $11,000 that sold for $36,000. Another was valued at $148,800 that sold for $205,000.

