A new public transportation program could take over the county’s senior bus service.

Jeff Keithly, director of ART, and Lisse Regher, CEO of Thrive, asked county commissioners to consider a consolidation between their general public transportation service and the county’s, which is reserved for those age 55 and older.

Allen Regional Transportation (ART) is a non-profit service started by Thrive Allen County that provides public transportation to all Allen County residents.