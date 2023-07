LAHARPE — The competition was most definitely secondary Sunday.

Teams of pony-pullers from across the Midwest — one from as far away as Illinois — were at the home of Tim and Dana Vest Sunday afternoon for a “Pulling For Jim” fundraiser.

Proceeds from the competition, plus other events including a silent auction, bake sale and other donations, went to Iolan Jim Boeken, a long-time puller who is battling stage 4 throat and lung cancer.