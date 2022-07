When Sophia Barlow first entered the 4-H and Allen County Fair universe two years ago, she was certain of one thing: she didn’t know how much she didn’t know about either.

Fast forward to this weekend and now the 15-year-old Logan Pals 4-H member is much more well versed on all things Fair-related.

“It helps that I’m older” than most newcomers, Barlow said, as she discussed her 2022 projects, many of which have already been judged.