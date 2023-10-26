 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Raby, BOE hopeful, goes all in on Humboldt

Hiram Raby, who ran a restaurant before moving on to work at B&W Trailer Hitches, is running for a seat on the Humboldt-USD 258 Board of Education.

Local News

October 26, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Hiram Raby and his son Theo, 6, left, and Bella, 8 Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Hiram Raby’s path to Humboldt weaves a bit, but consider him as devoted to the small town as any other.

The Topeka native arrived at Allen Community College fresh out of high school with a soccer scholarship. After graduation, he and his wife Barbra moved to Kansas City. Five years later, in 2012, the couple returned to Iola for Hiram to coach ACC’s women’s soccer team. A stint as the general manager at Dudley’s Done Right BBQ followed, then came several years traversing southeast Kansas serving up Red Beard Barbecue. 

But the pandemic arrived in 2020 and put a halt to that, so Hiram pivoted. He left the restaurant business and began a new chapter at B&W Trailer Hitches, where he works in inventory.

