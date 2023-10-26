Raby, BOE hopeful, goes all in on Humboldt

Hiram Raby’s path to Humboldt weaves a bit, but consider him as devoted to the small town as any other.

The Topeka native arrived at Allen Community College fresh out of high school with a soccer scholarship. After graduation, he and his wife Barbra moved to Kansas City. Five years later, in 2012, the couple returned to Iola for Hiram to coach ACC’s women’s soccer team. A stint as the general manager at Dudley’s Done Right BBQ followed, then came several years traversing southeast Kansas serving up Red Beard Barbecue.

But the pandemic arrived in 2020 and put a halt to that, so Hiram pivoted. He left the restaurant business and began a new chapter at B&W Trailer Hitches, where he works in inventory.