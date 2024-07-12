Race for Sheriff: Murphy offers qualified experience

Sheriff Bryan Murphy believes his experience in all aspects of law enforcement — from a history working in corrections, road patrol and narcotics to administrative tasks such as maintaining a budget, investing in equipment and training officers — still make him the most qualified person for the job.

Murphy has worked in Allen County for the better part of 30 years and was first elected sheriff in 2012. He’s fended off several challengers over the years and hopes voters will propel him through the August primary to another four years and beyond. This time, he’s facing Anthony Maness, one of his former employees who now teaches criminal justice at Allen Community College. Both are Republicans and there is no Democratic challenger, so the race likely will be decided Aug. 6.

“This job requires steady, experienced leadership,” Murphy said. “I want people to understand my decision to run again demonstrates my commitment to the community, understanding and knowing the challenges ahead. I want to ensure the sheriff’s office remains relevant, proactive and responsive to the community’s needs.”

Law enforcement evolves and Murphy believes it’s important to stay at the forefront of changes in technology, training, drug enforcement and school safety.

He was an early supporter of body cameras and invested in new technology for field-testing of narcotics. He also worked to provide area school districts with radios and special door locks, as well as training for an active shooter situation.

Murphy secured grants and other sources of funding to pay for equipment to ease the burden on taxpayers. He’s watching national regulations that could require the county to invest in expensive new radio equipment.

He’s particularly proud that Allen County was able to use COVID-relief money to invest in a new communications tower south of the landfill. The $1 million tower solved a long-standing problem with “dead spots” where radio communications did not work. He worried for the safety of his deputies if they were involved in a dangerous situation and couldn’t communicate. The new tower seems to have resolved those issues.

“It’s a lot of work to stay up-to-date,” he said. “When I work on the budget, it’s difficult to prepare for public safety because you never know how many cases or accidents you’ll have to respond to. I always say we’re one major case away from having issues on budgeting.”

That’s why he wants his officers to receive targeted training so they’re prepared to meet the community’s needs, and be adequately compensated for the risks that inherently come with the job.

“Training is vitally important, for the betterment of their careers as well as for the community,” Murphy said.

He prides himself on recognizing and developing talent. He’s pleased to see former officers move on to other roles. For example, a former employee who began his career at the jail is now the chief of police in a nearby community. Another works for ATF. Several have gone on to state agencies.

“When someone comes in, I try to key in on where they shine and I encourage them to pursue that. Some deputies do well with property crimes, or personal crimes or narcotics, so let’s get them where they need to go with some training. Some are just well-rounded deputies. If this person is good at a particular job, it helps myself, this agency and the community to take advantage and utilize that person to the best of their abilities.”

A big challenge is to make sure deputies and staff receive fair and competitive wages.

“It’s a struggle and we are a small, rural Southeast Kansas community,” Murphy said. “Public safety is a unique animal. You have to make sure pay is equivalent to what you are asking. You’re competing with local industries for the same kind of pay so it’s hard to get someone through the door who is willing to accept the obligation to serve and protect the community, and Lord forbid they have to pay that ultimate sacrifice.”

MURPHY grew up in Wyandotte County in Kansas City. He recalls his father advised him to avoid two careers: the military and law enforcement.