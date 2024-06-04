Races are set for the Aug. 6 primary

Allen County voters will have few local decisions to make this election cycle, as most county-level races are uncontested after Monday’s filing deadline.

Voters in county commission District No. 3 will select a new representative as incumbent Bruce Symes decided not to file. Whoever wins already has some degree of government service.

Two Republicans — John Brocker and Nickolas Kinder — will compete in the Aug. 6 primary. In 2018, Brocker served nine months as a county commissioner, replacing Jim Talkington, who had stepped down. Kinder is a former Iola Councilman.

Jon Wells, who currently serves as an Iola Councilman and previously as mayor, also is running for the seat as an independent. He’ll face either Brocker or Kinder in the general election Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, Republicans will pick the sheriff in the August primary, as no Democrat has filed. Sheriff Bryan Murphy is being challenged by Anthony Maness, a longtime law enforcement officer who now teaches about the subject at Allen Community College.

All other county offices are uncontested, and most will be kept by the incumbent. The exception is county attorney, as Jerry Hathaway decided not to run for re-election. Instead, his assistant, Brandon Cameron, is running for the position.

Unopposed incumbents are:

Commission District No. 2, David E. Lee, Republican

Clerk Shannon Patterson, R

Register of Deeds Misty Rice, R

Treasurer Darolyn Maley, R

A VACANCY on the Moran City Council is also on the November ballot. Kris Smith is the only candidate to file.

TOWNSHIPS also will each elect a trustee and a treasurer. A full list of candidates is available at the Allen County Clerk’s Office.

STATE AND FEDERAL offices are also up for election.

Among those that represent Allen County, the race for U.S. Representative 2nd District brought numerous candidates on both sides of the ballot. Rep. Jake LaTurner announced he is not running for re-election.

On the Republican side, candidates are Derek Schmidt of Independence, Jeff Kahrs of Topeka, Michael Ogle of Topeka, Shawn Tiffany of Delavan and Chad Young of Lawrence.

In the Democratic Party primary, Matt Kleinmann of Kansas City will face Nancy Boyda of Baldwin City.

In the Kansas Senate, 12th District incumbent Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker, will face Stetson Kern of Pleasanton in the primary. No Democrat filed.

In the Kansas House of Representatives, 9th District Representative Fred Gardner of Garnett, a Republican, is running unopposed.

In the 2nd District, incumbent Ken Collins, a Republican from Mulberry, will face Democrat Melesia “Lissa” Rhodes of Arma in the general election.