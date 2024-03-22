Recovery efforts underway after fire

CHANUTE — Efforts are underway across the region to assist those displaced by a deadly fire at an apartment complex in Chanute on Thursday morning, as residents and the community cope with the tragic aftermath.

One person died in the fire at the Cornerstone Apartment Complex, 1610 W. 4th St. A cause has not yet been announced. State and local authorities continue to investigate.

Firefighters arrived a little after 1:22 a.m. Thursday to find the building engulfed in flames. The apartment building’s company president said the 24 units were fully occupied with sprinkler systems, fire alarms and smoke detectors that all appeared to function. The building was estimated to be about 15-years-old.