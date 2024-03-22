 | Fri, Mar 22, 2024
Recovery efforts underway after fire

Efforts continue to help residents displaced by an apartment complex fire in Chanute early Thursday morning. One woman talked about her escape from the building.

March 22, 2024 - 3:31 PM

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s office and Chanute fire and law enforcement investigage the scene of a fatal complex fire. Photo by COURTESY OF KANSAS FIRE MARSHAL/FACEBOOK

CHANUTE — Efforts are underway across the region to assist those displaced by a deadly fire at an apartment complex in Chanute on Thursday morning, as residents and the community cope with the tragic aftermath.

One person died in the fire at the Cornerstone Apartment Complex, 1610 W. 4th St. A cause has not yet been announced. State and local authorities continue to investigate.

Firefighters arrived a little after 1:22 a.m. Thursday to find the building engulfed in flames. The apartment building’s company president said the 24 units were fully occupied with sprinkler systems, fire alarms and smoke detectors that all appeared to function. The building was estimated to be about 15-years-old. 

