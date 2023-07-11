Recycling training session planned

Folks wanting to learn more about recycling efforts in Allen County are invited to any of three training sessions next week at the recycling depot at the old Thompson Poultry plant building at the east edge of Iola.

Allen County Recycling representatives will be at the depository from 6 to 8 p.m. July 17-19.

“It’s for anyone who is interested in learning about being able to sort things better at home, or if they’d like to come up and volunteer at the recycling center,” said Dan Davis, one of of the volunteers behind the program.