 | Tue, Jul 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Recycling training session planned

Allen County Recycling will host anyone who wants to learn about recycling for three nights next week at the recycling depot near Pump N Pete's at the east edge of Iola. The group hopes to recruit more volunteers.

By

Local News

July 11, 2023 - 12:52 PM

Bales of plastic await shipment from the Allen County Recycling center in Iola. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Folks wanting to learn more about recycling efforts in Allen County are invited to any of three training sessions next week at the recycling depot at the old Thompson Poultry plant building at the east edge of Iola.

Allen County Recycling representatives will be at the depository from 6 to 8 p.m. July 17-19.

“It’s for anyone who is interested in learning about being able to sort things better at home, or if they’d like to come up and volunteer at the recycling center,” said Dan Davis, one of of the volunteers behind the program.

Related
August 23, 2022
February 23, 2022
November 18, 2021
November 16, 2021
Most Popular