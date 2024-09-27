Register gets new printer

Change is coming for the Register.

Beginning with our Tuesday, Oct. 1 paper, the Register will be printed at NPG Printing in St. Joseph, Mo.

The change is part of the Register’s strategy to provide the very best product we can. We’re excited about the possibilities. NPG prints the Lawrence Journal-World and the Emporia Gazette, and we hope to bring that same quality to the Register. The printing presses were built in 1999, much newer equipment than our current printer, the Hutchinson News. And though it seems hard to believe, St. Joseph is also a tad closer to Iola.

Several things won’t change. We’ll continue to publish Tuesday through Saturday, making us the only paper in southeast Kansas besides the Pittsburg Morning Sun to be published five days a week. We take that commitment seriously.

Tuesday through Friday editions will continue to be 12 pages, and Saturday’s Register will still include 16 pages.

So what will change? First, we’ll move the Classifieds and comics pages from our Sports section to the News section. Sports will continue to have four full-color pages every day; the news section will expand to eight pages Tuesday-Friday.