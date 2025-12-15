Register launches new E-edition on website

The Register’s digital E-edition page has a new look. Over the past months, many readers have written to us about poor experiences with the page. For years, the Register has depended on Issuu, a digital publishing company, for processing our E-edition. We’re excited to announce that has changed.

The new E-edition page offers several improvements. Now users are able to view the E-edition at full screen just by clicking on the thumbnail. Readers can download daily editions, zoom, and share pages easily. Once the daily edition has loaded, the reading experience is designed to be smoother and simpler.

The new E-edition page also includes five years of digital editions grouped by year, which is an improvement that allows for easier browsing of past editions, and a link to the Register’s archives, which date back to 1875. All subscribers have access to over 383,000 pages of the Register, a verifiable treasure chest of local history.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of the change is that all E-editions are now stored internally. When problems arise, the Register will no longer have to wait for a third party to respond to help tickets.

Once we upload the E-edition, it will be immediately available to subscribers, and we should be able to fix mistakes much faster than in the past.

The web address is the same: iolaregister.com/e-edition. We hope you enjoy the new experience. As always, please let us know your questions and concerns. Readers can call our office at 620-365-2111 or email circulation@iolaregister.com with feedback.