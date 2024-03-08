Results are in for flag vote

The people have spoken and they overwhelmingly prefer the Clock Tower option as the new Iola city flag. With the vote tallies in, 261 voted for the Clock Tower option compared to the 74 who voted for the Land & Water flag. Council members are slated to discuss these results at Monday evening’s meeting and provide city staff with direction moving forward.

Land & Water flag

City staff had presented community members at the beginning of January with the option to decide via Facebook or a ballot box in the City Clerk’s office between the two flags. Local artist Max Grundy, who also serves on city council, had previously presented the options to council members, with explanations of each flag. He noted the Clock Tower flag was uplifting and honored the community’s history, representing the past and future working together. The Land & Water flag honored the area’s connection to agriculture and promoted the idea of growth and abundance.

ALSO SCHEDULED for Monday’s meeting, Humanity House will seek assistance to help with the organization’s community garden. Georgia Masterson, of Humanity House, has requested the city provide $1,000 of free water at the garden.