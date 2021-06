Retabess Ling was recently honored for her 70 years as a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, a national organization that promotes women in education.

Recognition of Ling’s milestone was postponed from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now vaccinated, Ling, age 90, said she felt safe to celebrate the occasion and invited a group of Kansas Sisters to her home on June 12.

At the gathering, Ling shared memories of her teaching career.