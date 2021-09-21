Return to ‘Paradise’ for Keaton fest

The return of the Buster Keaton Celebration to Iola also means the return of a special treat for the Iola community — a rediscovered short film that came back to the screen in Iola in 1995.

“Paradise for Buster” is a promotional film Keaton made for John Deere in 1952, at a time when manufacturers sponsored “industrial films” as a promotional tool.

It was brought to Frank Scheide, now chairman of the Keaton festival committee, in Arkansas by a former student whose grandfather was one of the producers.