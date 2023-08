Rookies Sports Bar & Grill is pulling itself out of the ashes after a fire on Aug. 11.

Owners Carri and Mike Sailor had already been planning to open a second facility at 2402 N. State St. when a kitchen fire forced them to close the location on the downtown square.

“I was really emotional for a few weeks,” Carri Sailor said. “We finally got to the point where instead of focusing on what we lost, we decided to focus on this other project.”