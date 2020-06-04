Russell Stover pushes up closure of Colorado plant

DENVER (AP) — Russell Stover Chocolates has announced its candy plant in Montrose will close seven months ahead of schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, a decision that will leave 217 employees without work.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based chocolatier said in January that the plant and a retail store in Montrose would close by March 2021, with operations shifted to facilities in Texas and Kansas, The Denver Post reported.

Among the Russell Stover facilities to expand because of the Montrose closure is the Iola plant.