Iola Elementary School third-grader Case Mentzer was crowned the winner Thursday of the Iola Elementary School Spelling Bee. Taking second was Elija Mentzer, Case’s brother, while Kali Jernigan took third and Lanie Mileham was fourth.

The top three finishers move on to the Allen County Spelling Bee Feb. 25 at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Mileham will serve as an alternate competitor.