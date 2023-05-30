 | Tue, May 30, 2023
SAFE BASE kicks off summer session

A month jammed with activities awaits scores of youngsters taking part in SAFE BASE summer sessions this year.

Local News

May 30, 2023 - 3:14 PM

From left, Drake Genoble, Kevin Loving, Jeep Harper and Joseph Holding let their imaginations run wild during a Lego building session Tuesday morning during a summer SAFE BASE session at Iola Elementary School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The SAFE BASE summer program kicked off Tuesday morning at Iola Elementary School.

The program combines education and adventure for any USD 257 student in kindergarten through eighth grade, including home-schooled students. There is no charge to attend. 

SAFE BASE cooking and nutrition instructor Cindy Williams speaks at Tuesday’s opening summer SAFE BASE session at Iola Elementary School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

This year’s weekly field trips include some favorite activities from past years. All of the trip destinations were requested by students, voted on by students and ultimately determined by the students, Director Angela Henry noted. 

They include:

On Friday, a trip to Lego-Land and SeaLife for kindergarten through third grade, and a trip to Lego-Land and Zip KC, a ziplining adventure, for students in fourth through eighth grade. 

On June 8, a trip to the Safari Museum and Maring Aquatic Center, in Chanute.

On June 15, a trip to Urban Air Trampoline Park in Overland Park. 

SAFE BASE garden coordinator John Richards gets an assist driving poles with kindergartners Emily Witt, left, and Seeley Walker at the Wayne Garrett Community Garden. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

On June 22,  a trip to RockRiver Rapids Water Park in Derby. 

For all field trips, participants will return by 5 p.m. Parents and guardians are welcome. All costs are covered. 

Except for this week, SAFE BASE activities begin at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and conclude on Thursdays with an all-day field trip. This week, the program began Tuesday and ends Friday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

Students may attend for one week, all four weeks or any combination of weeks. To attend that week’s field trip, a student must attend the first three days of the week. 

Youngsters are given instructions on building contraptions out of Legos during a summer SAFE BASE session Tuesday at Iola Elementary School.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The first three days of the week, students are fed a free breakfast and lunch. On field trip days, parents or guardians are responsible for feeding their student breakfast and providing their own sack lunch and drink. 

Other noteworthy SAFE BASE summer programs include:

In addition to the summer SAFE BASE session opening Tuesday, the USD 257 summer meals program kicked off with a proclamation from Iola Mayor Steve French declaring 2023 as “Lunch Across Iola Summer,” with all students in the district eligible for free summer meals.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The week of June 5, students in fourth through eighth grade will learn CPR.

On the final regular day, K-State Research and Extension will teach a sewing class for students in third through eighth grades from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. There is a limit of 12 participants. 

