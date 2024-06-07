Safety made fun

Scores of children and their families attend Thursday evening’s Family Safety Night on the Iola square.

Scenes from the annual Family Safety Night Thursday at the Allen County’s Farmers Market session in Iola. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Youngsters enjoyed a ride on the Iola Kiwanis Train during Family Safety Night Thursday. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Marie Parker, left, and Aimee Daniels with CASA hand out free books and other goodies during Family Safety Night. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Scenes from the annual Family Safety Night Thursday at the Allen County’s Farmers Market session in Iola. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register 4 photos

More than 20 booths provided all sorts of treats, showing families how to have good, safe fun.

The event is sponsored by the Allen County Multi-Agency Team and the Allen County Farmers Market.