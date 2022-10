Tours of the Iola Elementary School will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The district offered tours at an open house in August, but some community members were unable to attend and have asked for another opportunity, Superintendent Stacey Fager said.

Tuesday evening is also Parent-Teacher Night, so it seemed like a good opportunity to allow tours since teachers and faculty will be in the building at the same time, Fager said.