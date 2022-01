The winter break brought a respite from COVID-19 for Iola elementary schools.

Principals at Lincoln and Jefferson reported they had few, if any, cases after students returned to class last week.

The USD 257 school board. Front from left, Mandey Coltrane, Jennifer Taylor, Robin Griffin-Lohman; back, Dan Willis, Tony Leavitt, Doug Dunlap and John Wilson. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Lincoln Principal Andy Gottlob said two staff members were out because of COVID on Monday, but no students. Three students were being tested.