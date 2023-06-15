 | Thu, Jun 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Schools take steps to address driver shortage

Iola and Marmaton Valley school officials are boosting pay for bus drivers in an effort to combat an ongoing driver shortage.

By

Local News

June 15, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Register file photo

The Iola school district boosted pay for bus drivers in hopes of overcoming a shortage of drivers.

The Marmaton Valley and Humboldt districts aren’t currently facing a driver shortage, but Marmaton Valley also boosted bus driver pay in anticipation of a wave of retirements.

Iola’s Transportation Director Aaron Cole asked the school board to grant a $1 per hour increase to drivers who have a CDL. That will bring their starting pay up to $16.50 per hour and will apply to all four of the district’s current route drivers. It does not include any contract negotiations that may occur later this summer.

Related
August 4, 2022
September 15, 2021
June 12, 2019
October 11, 2018
Most Popular