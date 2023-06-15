Schools take steps to address driver shortage

The Iola school district boosted pay for bus drivers in hopes of overcoming a shortage of drivers.

The Marmaton Valley and Humboldt districts aren’t currently facing a driver shortage, but Marmaton Valley also boosted bus driver pay in anticipation of a wave of retirements.

Iola’s Transportation Director Aaron Cole asked the school board to grant a $1 per hour increase to drivers who have a CDL. That will bring their starting pay up to $16.50 per hour and will apply to all four of the district’s current route drivers. It does not include any contract negotiations that may occur later this summer.