HUMBOLDT — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran will be in Humboldt Monday to present the city with a Building Better Communities award.

Moran announced the award during a speech in September highlighting Humboldt’s successes, in a rebuke of comments made by New York Mayor Eric Adams critical of Kansans.

Moran, who is running for re-election, will be at City Hall at 3:30 p.m. to present the award.