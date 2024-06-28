Seniors get moving

HUMBOLDT — Exercise prevents disease and improves physical and mental health as well as socialization. While that’s important at any age, it’s critical for an aging population.

Silver Sneakers, a program now offered at Humboldt Fitness Center, offers free workouts to those 65 and older who have certain Medicare Advantage plans.

“I want people to live their lives to the fullest as long as possible, and to be able to stay in their homes as long as possible,” Kelli Frazell, director of Humboldt Fitness Center, said. “You work your whole life and then you’re 65, but if you weren’t able to take care of yourself before that, you’re stuck. You’re hurt. You’re tired. You don’t have to be.”

That’s why Frazell champions Silver Sneakers, Renew Active and similar programs. Those plans offer an opportunity for exercise and socialization. Participants can obtain a free gym membership and work out at their own pace, or they can take structured classes designed specifically for those who are older or have physical limitations.

The fitness center offers two classes specifically for that population. “Healthy For Life” is at 9:30 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday and offers total body exercises targeted at improving strength, cardiovascular endurance, balance and coordination. It’s about a 45-minute class. “Sit and Be Fit” is at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. This 30-minute class utilizes a chair along with dumbbells, bands, medicine balls and other equipment with “functional fitness” exercises to ease inflammation, improve energy and promote better health.

Either class can be modified for different fitness levels or physical limitations. For example, Frazell may ask her class to do jumping jacks. If someone can’t jump, they can still point their leg or tap a foot. Seniors may have trouble raising their arms, so Frazell asks them to go as far as they can to “still get that range of motion because a little movement is better than no movement.”

The exercises, particularly in “Sit and Be Fit,” are designed to help seniors with everyday tasks.

“A lot of things we do in class translate to real life,” Frazell said.

At a class last week, six participants sat in chairs as Frazell asked them to reach toward the sky, alternating arms. That’s the kind of motion you need to be able to reach for something in a tall kitchen cabinet.

She then asked them to bend and reach down, the way one might pull clothes from a dryer.

She asked them to march “like you’re stepping over a lazy dog or a pile of laundry.”

“Everything we do has an aspect of balance, because that becomes so much more important as we age,” Frazell said.

Frazell’s career teaching fitness began in 2009 as an instructor at a retirement community after earning a degree in exercise and sports science. She has received training through the Arthritis Foundation.

“My passion has always been training for those who are 65 and older,” Frazell said. “That’s where my heart is.”

Many seniors who join the fitness center come because of a recommendation from a physical therapist. Some may be recovering from surgery or other procedures.