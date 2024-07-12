Shawn Tiffany hits campaign trail

Council Grove native Shawn Tiffany is on the campaign trail promoting his candidacy for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, bringing with him experience from the agricultural sector and a firm stance on conservative values.

The 46-year-old Republican says he has felt the pull for several years to run for political office. “If we want something different as a nation, we need to start sending different people to represent us at the state and federal levels,” Tiffany said in a phone interview with the Register. He added he believes career politicians have let the American people down.

“They’ve got us into a situation where we have a wide open border, unchecked federal spending, and record national debt,” he said. “I think it’s time that people who have a business mindset, who have lived and worked in their district, step up and serve our nation.”

Tiffany is one of five Republicans to file for the seat of incumbent U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, who announced he wasn’t seeking reelection. Former LaTurner staffer Jeff Kahrs and former attorney general Derek Schmidt are both running in the GOP primary. Additionally, Chad Young and Michael Ogle are also running for the seat.

Growing up immersed in the agricultural industry, Tiffany learned the trade from his father, who managed a feedlot at the Herington Army Air Base. In 2007, he and his brother Shane took a significant step by purchasing the business where their father had worked, solidifying the transfer with a simple handshake. This marked the beginning of Tiffany Cattle Company, which has since grown from a single feedlot with 2,500 head of cattle to an operation that finishes over 75,000 head per year across four feedlots, serving farmers and ranchers throughout the Midwest.

Throughout their journey, the Tiffany brothers encountered various challenges, including regulatory and economic pressures. These experiences have shaped Tiffany’s political views, driving him to oppose what he describes as “burdensome regulations, taxes, and energy policies” that he believes hinder agricultural operations.

In his advocacy for Kansas agricultural producers, Tiffany has positioned himself as a defender against regulations he sees as overreaching. He has testified before the Senate Agriculture Committee, voicing his opposition to policies that he considers “out-of-touch” with the needs of the heartland.

Tiffany places the southern border at the top of the list of issues that America is facing. His campaign is centered on strong border protections, including the completion of the border wall, the hiring of additional border agents, and investment in security technology. He noted that improving the legal immigration process for those seeking citizenship or work opportunities is of great importance. “I visited the southern border last month and I’ve actually even developed a border plan,” he said. “We have got to build the wall.”

Secondly, Tiffany sees the national debt as a top priority to address. “If I operated my business the way the federal government was operating our nation, I would have been bankrupt years ago,” he said. He is concerned that the nation is putting future generations of Americans into further debt and would like to see a federally balanced budget amendment be passed. “We’ve got to quit spending more than what we are taking in and look at our federal government agencies that are wasteful and start bringing down spending,” he added.

The third biggest issue facing the nation, Tiffany says, is “woke ideology” being pushed into classrooms. He elaborated, saying he believes girls having to compete against biological males in their sports is “ludicrous.” Energy independence is equally as important to Tiffany. “It’s a national security threat when we are dependent on countries that don’t like what America stands for, and yet we count on them to get our energy,” he explained.

Beyond his agricultural endeavors, Tiffany notes that he is deeply involved in his community. He has served as an elder in his church for over a decade and has been the board president of the Tri-County Telephone Association for the past eight years. In this role, he has worked to enhance broadband and fiber access in rural areas of the Flint Hills.

A graduate of Kansas State University, Tiffany met his wife, Nicky, during his time there. Together, they operate a historic event and lodging venue in Council Grove. They have five children, Ransom, Taylor Jo, Ainsley, Whitney, and Stockton, who are homeschooled and actively participate in youth rodeo and school sports.

“We were able to achieve the American Dream,” says Tiffany. His business grew from six employees to 60 and is a point of pride for him. “To create over 50 jobs that are supporting over 50 families in our school system, worshiping in our churches, shopping in our grocery stores and banking on our main streets — that’s huge.”

This is what Tiffany believes makes him stand out from the group of Republicans in the primary. “I think that uniquely qualifies me to go to Washington, D.C., fix our national debt, and have a backbone to fight for the things that are right and are what our district wants,” he said.