Smithsonian Magazine lists Humboldt among best small towns

The Smithsonian Magazine named Humboldt as one of the “15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2024.”

It’s an annual list of small towns “that make up the heart of America.” The towns all have populations fewer than 25,000, according to the msot recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Humboldt’s is 1,850.

Towns selected offer “vast cultural experiences, superb nature, and a plethora of activities and events, not to mention an anniversary or opening that makes 2024 an especially great year to visit.”

Humboldt was selected as “A Revitalized Small Town.” The magazine outlines the work done by A Bolder Humboldt, established in 2016, to “reimagine and rebuild” the local business community.

Other places on the list include:

• Seaside Small Town: Scituate, Massachusetts (pop. 19,297)

• Soothing Small Town: Hot Springs, South Dakota (pop. 3,609)

• Spooky Small Town: Sleepy Hollow, New York (pop. 10,962)

• A Small Town That Knows How to Fuel Your Fun: Aspen, Colorado (pop. 6,612)

• A Laid-Back Small Town: Haleiwa, Hawaii (pop. 4,941)

• Fossil-Filled Small Town: Glassboro, New Jersey (pop. 23,987)

• A Small Town Preserving Its Indigenous Heritage: Santa Ynez, California (pop. 4,505)

• Baseball-Obsessed Small Town: Huntingburg, Indiana (pop. 6,495)

• An Oasis in the Desert: Superior, Arizona (pop. 2,571)

• Cinematic Small Town: Beaufort, South Carolina (pop. 13,850)

• An Atomic Small Town: Arco, Idaho (pop. 930)

• A Rollicking Small Town: Floyd, Virginia (pop. 449)

• A Stargazer’s Small Town: Silver City, New Mexico (pop. 9,377)

• A Garden Lover’s Small Town: Kennett Square, Pennsylvania (pop. 6,521)